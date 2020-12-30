Log in
Turnover in industry and construction increased by 0.9% in September 2020; January to September 2020: 9.7%; flash estimates for November 2020 show slight year-on-year increases

12/30/2020 | 03:05am EST
Press release: 12.409-249/20

Vienna,2020-12-30 - A total of 66 696 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+1.1% compared to the previous year) turned over €201.8 bn (-9.7%) from January to September2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction decreased by 10.1%. These figures coupled with a slightly decreasing employment (1 006 984 persons, -0.5%). In September 2020,turnover slightly increased by 0.9% compared to the same month of the previous year (working-day adjusted: -2.3%).

At establishment level(67 261 establishments, +1.1%), sold production decreased by 10.1% (working-day adjusted: -10.6%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €198.7 bn in nominal terms (employing 1 006 629 persons, -0.5%). With €162.5 bn in nominal terms, industrial production sold fell by 11.5% compared to the previous year. Compared to the same month last year (September 2019), sold production slightly increased by 0.5% (working-day adjusted: -2.7%) in industry and construction.

The 36 840 Austrian constructionestablishments (+1.6%) achieved a production sold of €36.2 bn in the reporting period January to September 2020. This corresponds to a decrease of 3.7% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: -4.2%) compared to the previous year. In September 2020, production sold rose by 2.1% (working-day adjusted: -1.0%).

At the end of September 2020, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €16.3 bn (+0.9% year-over-year).

The flash estimatesfor industry and construction (ÖNACE B to F) for November 2020show an increase in the turnover index (+3.0%), a moderate decrease of the index of persons employed (-0.7%) and a slight increase of the index of hours worked (+1.2%) compared to the same month of the previous year. If the industrial and the construction sector are considered separately, the turnover index shows an increase in industry (+2.8%) as well as in construction (+3.5%). The index of hours worked slightly declines in industry (-0.3%), while in construction the index shows a strong increase (+6.0%). The index of persons employed shows a slight decline in industry (-1.7%), while construction again shows a positive development (+2.4%).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
