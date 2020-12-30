Turnover in industry and construction increased by 0.9% in September 2020; January to September 2020: 9.7%; flash estimates for November 2020 show slight year-on-year increases

Press release: 12.409-249/20

Vienna,2020-12-30 - A total of 66 696 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+1.1% compared to the previous year) turned over €201.8 bn (-9.7%) from January to September2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction decreased by 10.1%. These figures coupled with a slightly decreasing employment (1 006 984 persons, -0.5%). In September 2020,turnover slightly increased by 0.9% compared to the same month of the previous year (working-day adjusted: -2.3%).

At establishment level(67 261 establishments, +1.1%), sold production decreased by 10.1% (working-day adjusted: -10.6%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €198.7 bn in nominal terms (employing 1 006 629 persons, -0.5%). With €162.5 bn in nominal terms, industrial production sold fell by 11.5% compared to the previous year. Compared to the same month last year (September 2019), sold production slightly increased by 0.5% (working-day adjusted: -2.7%) in industry and construction.

The 36 840 Austrian constructionestablishments (+1.6%) achieved a production sold of €36.2 bn in the reporting period January to September 2020. This corresponds to a decrease of 3.7% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: -4.2%) compared to the previous year. In September 2020, production sold rose by 2.1% (working-day adjusted: -1.0%).

At the end of September 2020, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €16.3 bn (+0.9% year-over-year).

The flash estimatesfor industry and construction (ÖNACE B to F) for November 2020show an increase in the turnover index (+3.0%), a moderate decrease of the index of persons employed (-0.7%) and a slight increase of the index of hours worked (+1.2%) compared to the same month of the previous year. If the industrial and the construction sector are considered separately, the turnover index shows an increase in industry (+2.8%) as well as in construction (+3.5%). The index of hours worked slightly declines in industry (-0.3%), while in construction the index shows a strong increase (+6.0%). The index of persons employed shows a slight decline in industry (-1.7%), while construction again shows a positive development (+2.4%).

