Turnover in oil and gas, manufacturing, mining and electricity supply

The survey is based on data collected by questionnaires. The questionnaires are returned electronically via Altinn. The questionnaire is sent at the end of the month. The deadline for returning the questionnaire is normally the 15th of the following month. Establishments registered with an e-mail address in Altinn are notified by e-mail when the questionnaire is available on the internet.

The establishment's local office normally fills in the questionnaire, but in some cases the head office reports data for several units. Establishments that fail to return the questionnaire receive a reminder within a week of the deadline. A new deadline of seven days is set. Establishments that still fail to return the questionnaire receive a second reminder and a compulsory fine if they do not return the questionnaire within five days.

The questionnaires are downloaded from the Internet, and the data are automatically checked for duplicates and errors in totals. The figures are revised on the basis of a revision program (for example errors regarding reporting in NOK million or major deviations from previous reported figures). Where there are considerable deviations, the establishment is contacted. In cases of extreme deviations, further revisions are carried out.

Annual Manufacturing statistics , monthly statistics on External trade in goods and annual Electricity statistics are used to estimate the total turnover.

Mining and quarrying and Manufacturing: About 70 per cent of the total turnover is covered by the sample. In addition, data from the annual Manufacturing statistics is used to estimate the turnover for the establishments not covered by the sample. This is done by a stratified ratio estimator.

Extraction of oil and natural gas: Total turnover for the industry Extraction and related services is estimated by using export figures from monthly statistics on External trade in goods. Total export turnover is inflated to total turnover by using a factor giving the home market share. Data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) are used to update the home market share on an annual basis (January).

Electricity and gas supply: Total turnover is estimated as the sum of sample figures for the industry, multiplied with a fixed factor. The factor is calculated as the sample coverage of turnover in the annual Electricity statistics. This factor is updated in January each year.

Division of total turnover by market: Administrative data from customs declarations are used for classifying results by market. The ratio between estimated total turnover and the sum of exports for a particular industry determines the distribution by home and export market. The product classification in the statistics on External trade in goods is used to aggregate export turnover for each industry. The home market share is defined as the difference between total turnover and export turnover.

Seasonal adjustments: The turnover will normally vary from month to month in several industries due to factors such as the length of month, number of working days and holidays such as Easter. Pre-adjusted series are calculated and published in order to deal with some of these effects (Calendar adjusted series).

Improved method from 2013: The new method takes into account the Norwegian calendar and thereby improving the quality of the seasonally adjusted results. The change has been applied from the July 2013 publishing, and concerns the pre-treatment method (calendar adjustment). The new method adjusts for different effects of working-days in each industry and distinctively Norwegian effects in relation to moving holidays (Easter, Pentecost, and Ascension Day). The new method also adjusts for fixed Norwegian public holidays (1 January, 1 and 17 May) and for the Christmas holiday (24-26 December).

Seasonal effects are also corrected for and seasonally adjusted figures are published. These adjustments are carried out by X12-Arima, and multiplicative forms are the main method. Aggregated series are adjusted directly. Routines are updated on a yearly basis.

The index for oil and gas extraction, mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity, gas and steam supply (total index) is adjusted indirectly as a result of the underlying main aggregated series. Macro-controls are carried out each month based on results from the index of production, producer price statistics, new orders and the business tendency survey. A part of these macro-controls is an evaluation of seasonally adjusted figures for all published aggregates.