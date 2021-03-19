Log in
Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, January 2021

03/19/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 19 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES UNDER SUSPENSION OF OPERATION

DUE TO THE PANDEMIC OF THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

JANUARY 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of turnover of the enterprises that were under suspension of operation in March 2020, on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (corresponding link, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

Moreover, additional discrete data are announced for the enterprises that were under suspension of operation in November 2020, on the basis of state order, for the limitation of the dispersion of the corona virus (COVID-19) (corresponding links, available only in Greek, Government Gazette Β'/4899/06.11.2020 and List of KAD under suspension of operation).

The current publication is a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT(PR link), incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021. Similar publications have been scheduled and are issued on a monthly basis, during the whole period in which the recording of the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of Greek enterprises that were under suspension of operation in the framework of the confinement measures remains relevant and warranted.

In addition, tables and graphs presenting aggregated turnover data for all enterprises and sectors of the economy throughout the period under review have been incorporated, as a comparative basis for the assessment of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of turnover rates of change, in total and by sector.

The purpose served by these publications is to both monitor and present the evolution of the basic economic concept of interest (turnover from Administrative Sources) for the enterprises under suspension of operation, in distinct periods ranging from the beginning of the year 2020, as well as in the year 2021 during the whole period of the implementation of the confinement measures and during the periods of the gradual lifting of these measures, as well as in comparison with the corresponding months of each previous year.

The published data can on the one hand highlight, which enterprises suffer more in terms of turnover decrease during the implementation period of the confinement measures and on the other hand the relative speed at which enterprises recovered upon the gradual lifting of these measures.

Moreover, on the basis of the published data, it can be concluded from the supply side, which enterprises responded - adapted faster to the lifting of the confinement measures and to the operation under the newly imposed conditions due to the pandemic. In parallel, from the demand side, useful conclusions can be drawn indirectly as regards the enterprises that were chosen in priority and more massively by the consumers (natural persons and enterprises) from the beginning of the lifting of the confinement measures, in order to satisfy their basic and other needs.

Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises under suspension of operation and of the total of enterprises in the Greek Economy is used, which occurs from the connection at micro-data level of administrative registers of enterprises, of the reference year 2020, administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Registers and Big Enterprises Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi

Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

1

More specifically,

The number of enterprises under suspension of operation in March 2020, according to the updated determination framework amounted to 219,283 enterprises, which corresponds to 15.1% of the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy. The biggest percentage of the enterprises under suspension was recorded in section Education (89.9%) and in section of Accommodation and Food Service Activities (84.4%). The corresponding smallest percentages were recorded in section Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (0.2%) and in section Information and Communication (1.1%). In the following sections of economic activity there are no enterprises under suspension of operation (Table 1):

  • Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

  • Mining and Quarrying

  • Manufacturing

  • Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

  • Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

  • Construction

  • Transportation and Storage

  • Financial and Insurance Activities

  • Real Estate Activities

  • Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security.

For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 15,974,186 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 16.1% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 19,038,368 thousand euro. The biggest decrease in turnover per 88.2% in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Arts, Entertainment and Recreation. The smallest decrease in turnover per 7.2% in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities, while the respective biggest increase in turnover per 18.7% was recorded from the enterprises of the section Contruction (Table 2).

For the enterprises under suspension of operation in March 2020, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 606,261 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 50.9% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 1,235,677 thousand euro. The biggest decrease in turnover per 97.7% in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities, while the respective smallest decrease in turnover per 15.0% was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles (Table 3).

In comparison with the enterprises that were under suspension of operation in March 2020, in November 2020 were additionally under suspension of operation enterprises of the activity class Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities and enterprises of the activity class Human health activities (Table 4).

Table 1. Number of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (provisional Statistical Business Register, year 2018) and number of Enterprises Under Suspension of Operation in March 2020 and November 2020, per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2).

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

SHARE OF ENTERPRISES (%)

Code NACE Rev.2

Description

Total

Under Suspension of Operation

Under Suspension of Operation

March 2020

November 2020

March 2020

November 2020

A

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

542,517

B

Mining and Quarrying

659

C

Manufacturing

60,606

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

7,540

E

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

2,032

F

Construction

61,699

G

Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

236,720

65,338

68,056

27.6

28.7

H

Transportation and Storage

61,711

I

Accommodation and Food Service Activities

111,433

94,089

68,414

84.4

61.4

J

Information and Communication

17,447

189

192

1.1

1.1

K

Financial and Insurance Activities

17,343

L

Real Estate Activities

10,965

M

Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

137,790

331

297

0.2

0.2

N

Administrative and Support Service Activities

21,459

2,345

2,883

10.9

13.4

O

Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security

1,423

P

Education

23,618

21,237

17,686

89.9

74.9

Q

Human Health and Social Work Activities

58,702

1,451

1,964

2.5

3.3

R

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

21,837

14,192

16,036

65.0

73.4

S

Other Service Activities

40,515

20,111

20,280

49.6

50.1

W

Unknown Activity

20,901

Total

1,456,917

219,283

195,808

15.1

13.4

Table 2. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (provisional Statistical Business Register, year 2018), obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per section of Economic Activity (NACE

Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

TURNOVER (in thousand €)

RATE OF CHANGE (%)

Code NACE Rev.2

Description

January 2020

January 2021

January 2021/2020

A

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

180,323

184,058

2.1

B

Mining and Quarrying

43,105

50,676

17.6

C

Manufacturing

4,367,865

3,808,985

-12.8

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

1,423,355

1,265,436

-11.1

E

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

145,079

126,170

-13.0

F

Construction

276,320

327,924

18.7

G

Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

7,397,580

6,782,753

-8.3

H

Transportation and Storage

866,965

590,149

-31.9

I

Accommodation and Food Service Activities

199,213

72,604

-63.6

J

Information and Communication

811,815

811,778

0.0

K

Financial and Insurance Activities

1,866,992

(**)

(**)

L

Real Estate Activities

116,037

72,324

-37.7

M

Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

347,378

360,874

3.9

N

Administrative and Support Service Activities

316,530

262,667

-17.0

O

Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security

20,795

17,777

-14.5

P

Education

17,536

8,628

-50.8

Q

Human Health and Social Work Activities

140,148

130,079

-7.2

R

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

443,952

52,492

-88.2

S

Other Service Activities

41,952

30,705

-26.8

W

Unknown Activity

15,428

18,370

19.1

Total

19,038,368

15,974,186

-16.1

(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
