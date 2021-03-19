Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 19 March 2021 PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES UNDER SUSPENSION OF OPERATION

DUE TO THE PANDEMIC OF THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

JANUARY 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of turnover of the enterprises that were under suspension of operation in March 2020, on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (corresponding link, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

Moreover, additional discrete data are announced for the enterprises that were under suspension of operation in November 2020, on the basis of state order, for the limitation of the dispersion of the corona virus (COVID-19) (corresponding links, available only in Greek, Government Gazette Β'/4899/06.11.2020 and List of KAD under suspension of operation).

The current publication is a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT(PR link), incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021. Similar publications have been scheduled and are issued on a monthly basis, during the whole period in which the recording of the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of Greek enterprises that were under suspension of operation in the framework of the confinement measures remains relevant and warranted.

In addition, tables and graphs presenting aggregated turnover data for all enterprises and sectors of the economy throughout the period under review have been incorporated, as a comparative basis for the assessment of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of turnover rates of change, in total and by sector.

The purpose served by these publications is to both monitor and present the evolution of the basic economic concept of interest (turnover from Administrative Sources) for the enterprises under suspension of operation, in distinct periods ranging from the beginning of the year 2020, as well as in the year 2021 during the whole period of the implementation of the confinement measures and during the periods of the gradual lifting of these measures, as well as in comparison with the corresponding months of each previous year.

The published data can on the one hand highlight, which enterprises suffer more in terms of turnover decrease during the implementation period of the confinement measures and on the other hand the relative speed at which enterprises recovered upon the gradual lifting of these measures.

Moreover, on the basis of the published data, it can be concluded from the supply side, which enterprises responded - adapted faster to the lifting of the confinement measures and to the operation under the newly imposed conditions due to the pandemic. In parallel, from the demand side, useful conclusions can be drawn indirectly as regards the enterprises that were chosen in priority and more massively by the consumers (natural persons and enterprises) from the beginning of the lifting of the confinement measures, in order to satisfy their basic and other needs.

Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises under suspension of operation and of the total of enterprises in the Greek Economy is used, which occurs from the connection at micro-data level of administrative registers of enterprises, of the reference year 2020, administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.

More specifically,

The number of enterprises under suspension of operation in March 2020, according to the updated determination framework amounted to 219,283 enterprises, which corresponds to 15.1% of the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy. The biggest percentage of the enterprises under suspension was recorded in section Education (89.9%) and in section of Accommodation and Food Service Activities (84.4%). The corresponding smallest percentages were recorded in section Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (0.2%) and in section Information and Communication (1.1%). In the following sections of economic activity there are no enterprises under suspension of operation (Table 1):

• Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

• Mining and Quarrying

• Manufacturing

• Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

• Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

• Construction

• Transportation and Storage

• Financial and Insurance Activities

• Real Estate Activities

• Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security.

For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 15,974,186 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 16.1% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 19,038,368 thousand euro. The biggest decrease in turnover per 88.2% in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Arts, Entertainment and Recreation. The smallest decrease in turnover per 7.2% in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities, while the respective biggest increase in turnover per 18.7% was recorded from the enterprises of the section Contruction (Table 2).

For the enterprises under suspension of operation in March 2020, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 606,261 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 50.9% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 1,235,677 thousand euro. The biggest decrease in turnover per 97.7% in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities, while the respective smallest decrease in turnover per 15.0% was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles (Table 3).

In comparison with the enterprises that were under suspension of operation in March 2020, in November 2020 were additionally under suspension of operation enterprises of the activity class Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities and enterprises of the activity class Human health activities (Table 4).

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES SHARE OF ENTERPRISES (%) Code NACE Rev.2 Description Total Under Suspension of Operation Under Suspension of Operation March 2020 November 2020 March 2020 November 2020 A Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 542,517 B Mining and Quarrying 659 C Manufacturing 60,606 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 7,540 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 2,032 F Construction 61,699 G Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 236,720 65,338 68,056 27.6 28.7 H Transportation and Storage 61,711 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 111,433 94,089 68,414 84.4 61.4 J Information and Communication 17,447 189 192 1.1 1.1 K Financial and Insurance Activities 17,343 L Real Estate Activities 10,965 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 137,790 331 297 0.2 0.2 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 21,459 2,345 2,883 10.9 13.4 O Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security 1,423 P Education 23,618 21,237 17,686 89.9 74.9 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 58,702 1,451 1,964 2.5 3.3 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 21,837 14,192 16,036 65.0 73.4 S Other Service Activities 40,515 20,111 20,280 49.6 50.1 W Unknown Activity 20,901 Total 1,456,917 219,283 195,808 15.1 13.4

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TURNOVER (in thousand €) RATE OF CHANGE (%) Code NACE Rev.2 Description January 2020 January 2021 January 2021/2020 A Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 180,323 184,058 2.1 B Mining and Quarrying 43,105 50,676 17.6 C Manufacturing 4,367,865 3,808,985 -12.8 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 1,423,355 1,265,436 -11.1 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 145,079 126,170 -13.0 F Construction 276,320 327,924 18.7 G Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 7,397,580 6,782,753 -8.3 H Transportation and Storage 866,965 590,149 -31.9 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 199,213 72,604 -63.6 J Information and Communication 811,815 811,778 0.0 K Financial and Insurance Activities 1,866,992 (**) (**) L Real Estate Activities 116,037 72,324 -37.7 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 347,378 360,874 3.9 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 316,530 262,667 -17.0 O Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security 20,795 17,777 -14.5 P Education 17,536 8,628 -50.8 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 140,148 130,079 -7.2 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 443,952 52,492 -88.2 S Other Service Activities 41,952 30,705 -26.8 W Unknown Activity 15,428 18,370 19.1 Total 19,038,368 15,974,186 -16.1

