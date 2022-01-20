Turonian drilling campaign at the Yuzhno-Russkoye field completed

Severneftegazprom, a joint venture of Gazprom, Wintershall Dea, and OMV, has completed the drilling of the 100th well in the Turonian formation of the Yuzhno-Russkoye field in Western Siberia. This marks the successful conclusion of the Turonian drilling campaign that had started in 2018.

Severneftegazprom is currently the only company in Russia to develop the Turonian deposits on a commercial scale.

For 2022, the joint venture plans to complete the tie-in for all Turonian wells drilled so far. Gas production from the Turonian formation is aimed at complementing the production from the Cenomanian deposits and thus prolonging the plateau production from the Yuzhno-Russkoye field. By now, Severneftegazprom has produced 10 billion cubic metres of Turonian gas, most of it in 2021.

Severneftegazprom will continue to play an important role in Wintershall Dea's portfolio in the coming years. "As decarbonisation brings about fundamental changes to the global energy sector, our Russian projects are well positioned to continue supplying cost-efficient, low-carbon energy to support the energy transition in Russia and in Europe. Severneftegazprom has been a reliable contributor to European energy security for over a decade. The technological progress of the project ensures that it will remain so in the future," says Thilo Wieland, Member of the Board at Wintershall Dea responsible for Russia.