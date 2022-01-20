Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turonian drilling campaign at the Yuzhno-Russkoye field completed

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Severneftegazprom, a joint venture of Gazprom, Wintershall Dea, and OMV, has completed the drilling of the 100th well in the Turonian formation of the Yuzhno-Russkoye field in Western Siberia. This marks the successful conclusion of the Turonian drilling campaign that had started in 2018.

Severneftegazprom is currently the only company in Russia to develop the Turonian deposits on a commercial scale.

For 2022, the joint venture plans to complete the tie-in for all Turonian wells drilled so far. Gas production from the Turonian formation is aimed at complementing the production from the Cenomanian deposits and thus prolonging the plateau production from the Yuzhno-Russkoye field. By now, Severneftegazprom has produced 10 billion cubic metres of Turonian gas, most of it in 2021.

Severneftegazprom will continue to play an important role in Wintershall Dea's portfolio in the coming years. "As decarbonisation brings about fundamental changes to the global energy sector, our Russian projects are well positioned to continue supplying cost-efficient, low-carbon energy to support the energy transition in Russia and in Europe. Severneftegazprom has been a reliable contributor to European energy security for over a decade. The technological progress of the project ensures that it will remain so in the future," says Thilo Wieland, Member of the Board at Wintershall Dea responsible for Russia.

Disclaimer

Wintershall Dea GmbH published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aPROPTECH : Property Technology, The New Frontier In Real Property, Part 3: Challenges
AQ
05:11aNew members of Shareholders' Nomination Board appointed
AQ
05:11aFinancial calendar
AQ
05:10aMinutes from Extraordinary General Assembly
AQ
05:10aALSTOM : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:09aThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:08aEU markets watchdog reviews valuation risks at investment funds
RE
05:08aURGENT : Japan gov't panel OKs Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
AQ
05:07aCOLUMBIA BANKING : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aGlobal energy transition to cause short-term economic pain -report
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3Ascom : achieves solid results in 2021 despite negative impact of compo..
4China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS