Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turquoise Hill seeks interim order in funding spat with Rio for Mongolia mine

01/28/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Thursday it has sought an interim order in its arbitration against Rio Tinto, saying the majority shareholder's actions limit Turquoise's funding options for the Oyu Tolgoi project.

Oyu Tolgoi is one of the world's largest-known copper and gold deposits, located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia, in which the Mongolian government holds a 34% stake.

Tensions between mine operator Rio and Turquoise Hill's management and minority shareholders have spilled into the open in recent months. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise, which in turn owns 66% of the mine.

Turquoise Hill in November launched arbitration proceedings against Rio, saying the miner's approach to funding the expansion is "incompatible" with its own.

Rio Tinto in 2019 announced a 30-month delay to the Oyu project to expand the mine underground and a cost overrun due to difficult geology. Last month, the company confirmed that the expansion at the mine would cost $6.75 billion, about $1.4 billion higher than its estimate in 2016.

Earlier in the month the Canadian miner said that Mongolia's government is considering terminating the companies' underground expansion of their Oyu Tolgoi project due to rising development costs.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC -0.85% 5685 Delayed Quote.4.83%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 4.23% 14.27 Delayed Quote.-13.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pJohnson says lots of Brexit teething problems, employers fear worse to come
RE
03:34pU.s. treasury's yellen, in call with french finance minister le maire, commits to "re-engage actively" in oecd talks on international taxation-treasury statement
RE
03:33pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
03:33pWith vaccinations on the rise, U.S. economy remains in the waiting room
RE
03:32pLukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery -sources
RE
03:30pOil eases as demand worries offset weaker dollar, big storage draw
RE
03:28pOUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Reminds Skarb Shareholders to Register Shares (copy)
PU
03:27pGM aims to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars, SUVs, light trucks by 2035
RE
03:26pWomen's Earnings in Colorado – 2019
PU
03:26pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Women's Earnings in Missouri – 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ