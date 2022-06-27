Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN Ocean Conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media

06/27/2022 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe speaks during an interview with Reuters in Taipei

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -The foreign minister of Tuvalu pulled out of the United Nations Ocean Conference opening in Portugal on Monday after China blocked the participation of three Taiwanese included in the tiny Pacific island nation's delegation list, according to Radio New Zealand.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is not a member of the United Nations and its citizens are unable to attend U.N. events as representatives of Taiwan.

Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe withdrew from the conference after China challenged the accreditation of three Taiwanese delegates included in Tuvalu's delegation, Radio New Zealand reported on Monday.

The nation of 12,000 people has had diplomatic ties with Taiwan since 1979, and is one of just 14 states around the world that continue to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan rather than China.

Taiwan is largely excluded from international organisations that have China as a member.

Asked for comment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated Beijing's stance that Taiwan is part of China.

"The Taiwan authorities' attempts to squeeze into the United Nations Conference on the Oceans and the Law of the Sea by engaging in petty manoeuvres in the international arena or acting as followers of other countries will only demean themselves," he told a daily media briefing in Beijing.

Kofe grabbed global attention for his nation last year when he addressed a global climate conference standing ankle deep in the sea to illustrate Tuvalu was "sinking". Forty percent of the capital district is underwater at high tide, and the country is forecast to be submerged by the end of the century. (nL3N2X411U)

Around 7,000 people, from heads of state to environmental activists, are expected to attend the conference that starts Monday.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; additional reporting by Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Angus MacSwan)

By Lucy Craymer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49aSpain turns to Africa, lobbies NATO, allies over Ukraine-driven migration
RE
05:49aUkraine will fight on from higher ground after pullback, spy chief says
RE
05:46aDubai's TECOM Group says raises 1.7 bln dirhams via its IPO
RE
05:45aBoris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year
RE
05:38aZimbabwe central bank hikes lending rate to 200% over inflation surge
RE
05:35aJapan wants less concrete target of 'significantly inc…
RE
05:35aJapan proposes g7 statement should include recognition…
RE
05:35aJapan has proposed removing reference to goal of 50% z…
RE
05:30aRussia pledges response to Japanese sanctions
RE
05:29aSterling Rises Even as Post-Brexit Tensions Flare
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2Kalera - Last day of trading in Kalera S.A.'s shares on Euronext Growth..
3AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
4NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..

HOT NEWS