TuxCare Services from CloudLinux Help Support U.S. Department of Defense and Space Force National Security Mission

Provide Linux support services for the Atlas V rocket, as part of missile detection mission

TuxCare services from CloudLinux provide automated security patches and updates for the systems supporting the Atlas V rocket. Through this work, TuxCare supports Department of Defense and Space Force missions to protect U.S. National Security.

“Protecting U.S. national security means having the ability to launch important payloads into space. TuxCare from CloudLinux is proud to do our part to support the Department of Defense and the Space Force by providing critical security patches for ULA’s Atlas V rocket,” said Jim Jackson, president and CRO of CloudLinux.

Last week, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launched SBIRS GEO Flight 5, the fifth flight of Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit. The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center mission will send new satellites to join the SBIRS constellation, which works to detect missile detection and early warning satellites for the United States and its allies.

This will be the 144th mission for United Launch Alliance. It is the 87th Atlas V launch and the 8th in the 421 configuration. Atlas V successfully launched the first four SBIRS GEO satellites between 2011 and 2018. Atlas V delivers the most sensitive and critical missions – including planetary exploration missions, classified defense systems and key commercial assets. ULA boasts more than 15 years of 100% mission success founded on a heritage of more than 600 Atlas program launches.

“The Atlas V has delivered sensitive and essential missions including classified defense systems, planetary exploration spacecraft and key commercial assets with precise orbital accuracy,” said Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance.

CloudLinux is on a mission to continually increase security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, CloudLinux Inc. develops a hardened Linux distribution, Linux kernel live security patching, extended support options for Linux, and web server security software used by enterprises, service providers, governments and universities all over the world.

CloudLinux has more than 4,000 customers and partners, more than 500,000 product installations globally, and dedicated analysts and developers that together have more than 450 years' worth of Linux experience along with a passion for delivering the best customer care.

ULA is the nation’s most experienced and reliable launch service provider, with more than a century of combined heritage. ULA has successfully delivered more than 140 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation.

