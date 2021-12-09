Twelve Capital and Eos Venture Partners Join Forces to Launch a Joint InsurTech Focused Growth Fund

Eos Venture Partners (Eos), a leading InsurTech Venture Capital fund manager and Twelve Capital (Twelve), an investment manager specialising in the insurance industry have joined forces to provide growth funding for successful InsurTech companies. With a specialised fund Twelve and Eos aim to accelerate the digital disruption of the insurance industry through investing into the global InsurTech sector. According to a study by Valuates Reports published in August 2021, this sector is expected to grow at 34.4% annually and reach USD 119.4bn by 2027.

With the exclusive focus on InsurTech and adjacent opportunities, the fund will capitalise on Twelve Capital’s insurance network and Eos’ InsurTech expertise. The focus will be on later stage growth capital (primarily Series C and beyond) for fast growing companies where Eos has a strong relationship through their early stage investments or that are otherwise known to Eos.

Urs Ramseier, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Twelve said: “We are delighted to form this partnership with Eos. We share a deep experience with insurance investments and will together support the growth and implementation of new technologies into this sector.

The key differentiator of our strategy is that targeted companies are primarily part of a predefined pool of InsurTech companies that our partner Eos knows extraordinary well.”

Carl G. Bauer-Schlichtegroll, Founding Partner of Eos added: “As technology transforms our lives, consumers and businesses increasingly expect insurance to be delivered when and how they want. InsurTech companies address this growing demand and we expect many to become the leading players of tomorrow across geographies and sectors, creating enormous value to customers, insurers and investors.

A key priority for Eos is to make a positive impact on the lives of 500 million people over the coming decade by closing the protection gap while integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into investment decisions. With our existing portfolio companies we already positively contribute to the protection gap reduction in areas such as the GIG economy, cyber, mobility, sports and health.”

About Eos Venture Partners

Eos Venture Partners (Eos) is a global independent Strategic Venture Capital fund manager focused exclusively on InsurTech, investing in early and growth stage technology businesses that accelerate innovation and transformation across the insurance industry and value chain. Working with global (re)insurers Eos’ model is based on a partnership driven approach to accelerate innovation priorities combined with responsible and purpose driven investing. Eos’ ambition is to positively impact 500m lives over the next decade while generating top quartile returns.

www.eosventurepartners.com

About Twelve Capital

Twelve Capital is an independent investment manager specialising in insurance investments for institutional clients. Its investment expertise covers the entire balance sheet of insurance companies, including Insurance Bonds, Insurance Private Debt, Catastrophe Bonds, Private Insurance-Linked Securities and Insurance Equity. The firm also structures portfolios of its Best Ideas. It was founded in October 2010 and is majority-owned by its employees. It has offices in Zurich, London and Munich.

www.twelvecapital.com

