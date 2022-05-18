Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Twelve workers killed by wall collapse at India salt factory

05/18/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Twelve workers at an Indian salt factory were killed on Wednesday when a 3 metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said.

The incident took place in the town of Morbi in the western state of Gujarat. Police have launched an investigation.

"The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters.

"Bodies of 12 workers were removed from under the debris. One worker is injured and is hospitalised."

Gujarat's labour minister, Brijesh Merja, told reporters efforts to find and rescue other workers who may be trapped were ongoing.

Prime minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "heart-rending" in a tweet and his office said families of the deceased would receive compensation.

Industrial accidents, mainly fires, are common in India due to lax safety regulations.

(Reporting by Sumit Khanna; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aHindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
RE
08:28aUK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix
RE
08:25aMexico central bank deputy governor borja says banxico's last mo…
RE
08:25aSri Lanka shares close lower as industrials lose ground
RE
08:25aHindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
RE
08:24aMorgan Stanley sees Ukraine GDP slump by 60% in 2022 if "no clear resolution"
RE
08:24aRussian firms, entities halt publishing data amid sanctions
RE
08:23aChina has policy room to cope with challenges, Premier Li says
RE
08:22aMexico central bank deputy governor borja says risk balance towa…
RE
08:20aMexico central bank deputy governor borja says bank estimates in…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
3EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
4VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
5Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence

HOT NEWS