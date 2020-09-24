Twenty-First Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on October 1, 2020 to holders of allowed claims against LBHI and its various affiliated Debtors (collectively, “Lehman”).

Lehman’s aggregate twenty-first distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total approximately $146.5 million. This distribution includes (1) $134.8 million of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $11.7 million of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates (see Exhibit B to the court filing, Docket # 60878, for further detail). Cumulatively through the twenty-first distribution, Lehman’s total distributions to unsecured creditors will amount to approximately $128.2 billion including (1) $95.3 billion of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $32.9 billion of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates.

In accordance with the chapter 11 plan, which was confirmed on December 6, 2011, and subject to available funds, the Lehman Debtors’ twenty-second distribution to creditors is anticipated to be made within 5 business days of March 30, 2021.

The chapter 11 plan, related disclosure statement and other filings, including the filing referred to above, can be found at www.lehman-docket.com in the “Key Documents” section. Questions relating to the distribution can be directed to the Debtors’ claims agent, Epiq Systems, Inc., at 1-866-879-0688 (U.S.) and 1-503-597-7691 (Non-U.S.).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005488/en/