Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twenty-First Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on October 1, 2020 to holders of allowed claims against LBHI and its various affiliated Debtors (collectively, “Lehman”).

Lehman’s aggregate twenty-first distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total approximately $146.5 million. This distribution includes (1) $134.8 million of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $11.7 million of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates (see Exhibit B to the court filing, Docket # 60878, for further detail). Cumulatively through the twenty-first distribution, Lehman’s total distributions to unsecured creditors will amount to approximately $128.2 billion including (1) $95.3 billion of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $32.9 billion of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates.

In accordance with the chapter 11 plan, which was confirmed on December 6, 2011, and subject to available funds, the Lehman Debtors’ twenty-second distribution to creditors is anticipated to be made within 5 business days of March 30, 2021.

The chapter 11 plan, related disclosure statement and other filings, including the filing referred to above, can be found at www.lehman-docket.com in the “Key Documents” section. Questions relating to the distribution can be directed to the Debtors’ claims agent, Epiq Systems, Inc., at 1-866-879-0688 (U.S.) and 1-503-597-7691 (Non-U.S.).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aALX RESOURCES : Contracts Airborne Geophysical Survey for the Vixen Gold Project, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario
PU
07:50aDYNATRACE : launches new Partner Competency Program
PU
07:50aCAMPBELL SOUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:49aTrump, eyeing Farm Country, starts working on ethanol industry's year-old wishlist
RE
07:48aEU launches investigation into Chinese optical fibre cable imports
RE
07:47aTop Toshiba investor calls for inquiry in widening votes scandal
RE
07:46aFIREFOX GOLD : Dr. Quinton Hennigh Joins FireFox Gold Technical Advisory Board
AQ
07:46aPLUG POWER : and Apex Clean Energy to Develop Green Hydrogen Network Using Wind Power
AQ
07:46aSQUARE, INC. : to Invest $100 Million in Minority and Underserved Communities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group