Twenty14 Holdings : signs on Accor to open the Pullman Downtown Dubai

02/21/2021 | 09:46am EST
THE NEW PROPERTY ADDS TO TWENTY14 HOLDINGS’ GROWING PORTFOLIO OF ICONIC HOTELS WHICH INCLUDES GREAT SCOTLAND YARD AND PORT MUZIRIS

Twenty14 Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based hospitality company that owns assets throughout the globe has partnered with Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, to open a new Pullman in one of the most sought-after locations in Dubai, Business Bay.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210221005029/en/

Twenty14 Holdings signs on Accor to open the Pullman Downtown Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

“We are pleased to partner with Accor and be part of their strong footprint and network in the region,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Twenty14 Holdings. “Pullman is aligned with our expectations and vision as an asset owning company, and with Accor’s loyalty program and management expertise, we are confident that guests at our property will get to experience the best of global hospitality.”

Located in Business Bay, the hotel offers stunning views of the Dubai Canal, the Dubai Skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa. Business Bay is near Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), as well as the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition centre.

Talking about the partnership, Mark Willis, CEO of Accor Turkey, India, Middle East & Africa, said, “We are very proud to finally partner with Twenty14 Holdings. There is no doubt that this property is set to become a flagship for the Pullman in Dubai due to its ideal fit with the brand.”

The hotel features 353 rooms and suites, as well as a ballroom, two meeting rooms, a private boardroom, a club lounge, a spa, fitness facilities with sauna and steam rooms, a squash court, a lop pool, a children’s pool, and outdoor Jacuzzi.

In addition, Accor and Twenty14 Holdings are working closely to develop the dining offering at the hotel with six “in-trend” and well-designed dining experiences.

ABOUT TWENTY14 HOLDINGS

Twenty14 Holdings is a leading Abu Dhabi-based hospitality investment company founded in 2014. The company has invested over $750 million in iconic assets across the Middle East, Europe, UK and India, such as Great Scotland Yard Hotel, London ­– UK’s first property under Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian in Edinburgh, and Port Muziris, Kochi – South Asia’s first Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott.

For more information visit twenty14holdings.com

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
