Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk
has said that new user signups to the social media platform are
at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of
advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns
about verification and
hate speech.
Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last
seven days as of Nov. 16, up 66% compared to the same week in
2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday.
He also said that user active minutes were at a record high,
averaging nearly 8 billion active minutes per day in the last
seven days as of Nov. 15, an increase of 30% in comparison to
the same week last year.
Hate speech impressions decreased as of Nov. 13 compared to
October of last year.
Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this
month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according
to Musk.
Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip
startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, has
said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create
an "everything app" called X.
Musk's "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" will have features
like encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets and
payments, according to the tweet.
Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as
General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen AG, have
paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new
boss.
Musk has said that Twitter was experiencing a "massive drop
in revenue" from the advertiser retreat, blaming a coalition of
civil rights groups that has been pressing the platform's top
advertisers to take action if he did not protect content
moderation.
Activists are urging Twitter's advertisers to issue
statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform
after Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former U.S. president
Donald Trump.
Hundreds of Twitter employees are believed to have quit the
beleaguered company, following an ultimatum by Musk that
staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
The company earlier in November laid off half its workforce,
with teams responsible for communications, content curation,
human rights and machine learning ethics being gutted, as well
as some product and engineering teams.
