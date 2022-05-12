Log in
News: Latest News
Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused

05/12/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California

(Reuters) - Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company's leaders for the consumer division and revenue will depart the social media company.

The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Agrawal also said in the email that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any "should be pulled back."

Kayvon Beykpour, who leads Twitter's consumer division, said in a tweet thread on Thursday that his departure was not his decision.

"Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," Beykpour tweeted.

Bruce Falck, who leads revenue product at Twitter, will leave after five years at the company. In a tweet on Thursday, Falck thanked his team and partners at Twitter.

"We were able to achieve the results we did through your hard work - - quarterly revenue does not lie. Google it," he tweeted.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; additional reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2022
