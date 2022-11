Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER HEAD OF SAFETY SAYS REDUCTION IN FORCE AFFECTED ABOUT15% OF TRUST & SAFETY ORGANIZATION (AS OPPOSED TO APPROXIMATELY 50% CUTS COMPANY-WIDE)

* TWITTER'S HEAD OF SAFETY & INTEGRITY YOEL ROTH SAYS MOST OF THE 2,000+ CONTENT MODERATORS WORKING ON FRONT-LINE REVIEW WERE NOT IMPACTED- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3DZv6C2