Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER SAYS STARTING FEBRUARY 1, ANYONE CAN APPEAL AN ACCOUNT SUSPENSION AND BE EVALUATED UNDER CO'S NEW CRITERIA FOR REINSTATEMENT

* TWITTER-GOING FORWARD, WILL TAKE LESS SEVERE ACTIONS; ACCOUNT SUSPENSION WILL BE RESERVED FOR SEVERE OR ONGOING, REPEAT VIOLATIONS OF OUR POLICIES