STORY: Since Musk took over the social media platform in October, he has laid off thousands of employees including many engineers who were responsible for fixing software bugs.

Current and former Twitter employees previously told Reuters the steep layoffs would put the platform at risk of crashing during times of high traffic.

Musk attributed the problems to the number of listeners and his large Twitter following.

About 678,000 people tuned in to listen as Twitter suffered repeated crashes.

The Spaces session eventually resumed, reaching about 304,000 listeners.