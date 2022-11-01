Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

Personette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her departure comes as Musk's team is set to meet with advertisers this week in New York.

"So many great ideas on how to increase joy on the platform!" tweeted Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and podcast host, on Monday, saying that Twitter was having "a very productive day" meeting with marketers and advertisers.

Calacanis is one of several Silicon Valley figures who are working with Musk to dig in to his new purchase. He and David Sacks, co-founder and partner at venture capital firm Craft Ventures, have appeared on Twitter's internal company directory, according to a source who viewed the directory.

A media buyer at a major ad agency confirmed a meeting was scheduled for this week with Musk's team.

The meetings will be crucial to reassuring advertisers who have fretted about whether Musk will reverse the ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump and possibly lead to an even greater level of divisive rhetoric on the platform.

Already, experts have noticed hateful content has skyrocketed since Musk closed his acquisition of Twitter.

Use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500% on Twitter, said the Network Contagion Research Institute on Friday, which identifies "cyber-social threats."

Musk has also attempted to reassure advertisers. "Twitter's commitment to brand safety is unchanged," he tweeted on Monday. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)