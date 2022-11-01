Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company

11/01/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

Personette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her departure comes as Musk's team is set to meet with advertisers this week in New York.

"So many great ideas on how to increase joy on the platform!" tweeted Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and podcast host, on Monday, saying that Twitter was having "a very productive day" meeting with marketers and advertisers.

Calacanis is one of several Silicon Valley figures who are working with Musk to dig in to his new purchase. He and David Sacks, co-founder and partner at venture capital firm Craft Ventures, have appeared on Twitter's internal company directory, according to a source who viewed the directory.

A media buyer at a major ad agency confirmed a meeting was scheduled for this week with Musk's team.

The meetings will be crucial to reassuring advertisers who have fretted about whether Musk will reverse the ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump and possibly lead to an even greater level of divisive rhetoric on the platform.

Already, experts have noticed hateful content has skyrocketed since Musk closed his acquisition of Twitter.

Use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500% on Twitter, said the Network Contagion Research Institute on Friday, which identifies "cyber-social threats."

Musk has also attempted to reassure advertisers. "Twitter's commitment to brand safety is unchanged," he tweeted on Monday. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 0.39% 228.4999 Delayed Quote.-35.41%
TWITTER, INC. 0.66% 53.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
12:46pGerman Jan-Aug oil imports up 11.4%, bill nearly doubles
RE
12:42pNokian Tyres shares fall as new Romanian plant fails to convince
RE
12:39pTwitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company
RE
12:38pBASF says its battery material plant will be running by year-end
RE
12:36pTurkish, russian foreign ministers discuss grains deal in phone…
RE
12:30pToronto Stocks Rise, Colliers International Falls on Narrowed Guidance Range for 2022
DJ
12:25pUK beer delivery drivers at GXO accept 12.5% pay deal, cancel strikes
RE
12:23pWhite House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test
RE
12:22pA year after trading scandal, Fed is again under ethics spotlight
RE
12:21pUS and Chinese officials working to set up Biden-Xi meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxon Mobil..
2Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
3Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 20..
4Frost & Sullivan Partners with the World's First Hybrid Hotel to Enable..
5Transcript : Uber Technologies, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 20..

HOT NEWS