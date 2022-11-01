Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah
Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post
last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering
how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.
Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other
executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief
Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal,
whom Musk fired last week.
Personette did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Her departure comes as Musk's team is set to meet with
advertisers this week in New York.
"So many great ideas on how to increase joy on the
platform!" tweeted Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and
podcast host, on Monday, saying that Twitter was having "a very
productive day" meeting with marketers and advertisers.
Calacanis is one of several Silicon Valley figures who are
working with Musk to dig in to his new purchase. He and David
Sacks, co-founder and partner at venture capital firm Craft
Ventures, have appeared on Twitter's internal company directory,
according to a source who viewed the directory.
A media buyer at a major ad agency confirmed a meeting was
scheduled for this week with Musk's team.
The meetings will be crucial to reassuring advertisers who
have fretted about whether Musk will reverse the ban on former
U.S. President Donald Trump and possibly lead to an even greater
level of divisive rhetoric on the platform.
Already, experts have noticed hateful content has
skyrocketed since Musk closed his acquisition of Twitter.
Use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500% on Twitter,
said the Network Contagion Research Institute on Friday, which
identifies "cyber-social threats."
Musk has also attempted to reassure advertisers. "Twitter's
commitment to brand safety is unchanged," he tweeted on Monday.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)