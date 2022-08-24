Twitter backs spam account methodology in response to SEC letter

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has reiterated that
spam accounts on its platform represent fewer than 5% of its
total users, in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's (SEC) letter in June seeking details on its
methodology.
"Twitter believes that it already adequately discloses the
methodology that it uses in calculating these figures," the
company said in a letter dated June 22 to the regulator,
according to its filing on Wednesday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for
additional comment.
This comes ahead of a highly watched legal showdown between
Twitter and Elon Musk who wants to back out of his deal to buy
the company for $44 billion, arguing Twitter misled the
billionaire about the number of bot and spam accounts on its
platform.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)