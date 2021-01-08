Twitter deletes new Trump tweets from official account after banning him

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc late
Friday quickly deleted new tweets from U.S. President Donald
Trump from an official government account after the social media
site had banned his personal account.
Trump tweeted, "We will not be SILENCED!" from the @POTUS
government account, with 33.4 million followers, after Trump's
@realDonaldTrump personal account was permanently banned by
Twitter. "Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote in the
now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his
own social media platform in the near future.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)