April 21 (Reuters) - Twitter dropped the "Government-funded Media" tag, which implies government involvement in editorial content, on some accounts like National Public Radio (NPR) and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), their accounts showed on Friday.

Besides NPR and CBC, the tag, labeled 'state-affiliated media' earlier, was also absent from the British Broadcasting Corp's (BBC) Twitter account.

Earlier this month, NPR and CBC paused their activities on the social media platform, arguing that the tag did not accurately capture their governance structure.

In an interview with BBC last week, Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk said the company was trying to be "accurate" and looking into amending the label.

"Our goal is simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible. We're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded', which I think is perhaps not too objectionable," Musk had said. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)