Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map

LUCKNOW, India, June 29 (Reuters) - A Hindu hardline group
has filed a complaint with police against Twitter's
country head after politically sensitive regions were depicted
outside a map of India on its website, kickstarting an
investigation in a fresh headache for the U.S. tech firm.
A map on Twitter's careers page showed Jammu and Kashmir
region, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan, as well as
the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh outside India. That provoked an
outcry on social media this week that comes amid strained
relations between Twitter and New Delhi over the firm's
compliance with India's new IT rules.
The complaint accuses Twitter's India boss Manish Maheshwari
and another company executive of breaching the country's IT
rules as well as laws designed to prevent enmity and hatred
between classes.
"This has hurt my sentiments and those of the people of
India," Praveen Bhati, a leader of the group Bajrang Dal in the
northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said in the complaint which was
reviewed by Reuters. He also called it an act of treason.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. As of
Tuesday, the map was no long visible on its site.
Maheshwari was only this month summoned by police in Uttar
Pradesh for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly
incited religious discord. Maheshwari has won relief from a
court in that case.
India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has
criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by new Indian rules
and for denying him access to his Twitter account.
To comply with rules that came into effect in May, companies
such as Twitter must appoint a chief compliance officer, a
grievance officer and another executive who will liaise with law
enforcement and the government on legal requests. LinkedIn job
postings show the three positions are open at Twitter.
A senior government official has previously told Reuters
that Twitter may no longer be eligible to seek liability
exemptions as an intermediary or the host of user content in
India due to its failure to comply with the new IT rules.
Activists say, however, it is a matter for the courts to decide.
Last year, the head of an Indian parliamentary panel accused
Twitter of disrespecting New Delhi's sovereignty, after mapping
data showed Indian-ruled territory as part of China in what the
social media firm said was a quickly resolved mistake.
Growing tension with New Delhi has discouraged U.S. big tech
firms about prospects for their largest growth market, so much
so that some are rethinking expansion plans.
(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)