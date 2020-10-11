Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Sunday flagged a
tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he
was immune to the coronavirus, for violating company's rules
about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information
related to the COVID-19.
"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors
yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give
it. Very nice to know!!!" Trump said https://bit.ly/36YwPYf in a
tweet, which has now been flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)