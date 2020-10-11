Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Twitter on Sunday flagged a
tweet by Donald Trump in which the U.S. President claimed he was
immune to the coronavirus, saying it violated the social media
platform's rules about misleading information related to
COVID-19.
"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors
yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give
it. Very nice to know," Trump said in the tweet.
The post was flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.
"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading
misleading and potentially harmful information related to
COVID-19," Twitter's disclaimer read, adding that it had
determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet
to remain accessible.
A Twitter spokeswoman told Reuters that the tweet made
"misleading health claims" about COVID-19 and that engagements
with the post would be "significantly limited," as is standard
in such cases.
Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19
and would not be a transmission risk to others, freeing him to
return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of
the race for the White House.
The president first announced that he had had a positive
coronavirus test on Oct. 2. Trump's physician said on Saturday
the president had taken a test showing he was no longer
infectious.
The scientific evidence is unclear on how long people who
have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies and are protected
from a second infection.
Trump, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in opinion polls
ahead of the Nov. 3 election, is eager to get back on the
campaign trail after an absence of more than a week.
He plans to travel to the key battleground state of Florida
on Monday, followed by rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa on
Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Rosalba O'Brien)