News: Latest News
Twitter gears up for most ambitious quarter of user growth -internal meeting

06/07/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
June 7 (Reuters) - Twitter is gearing up for its most ambitious quarter of user growth, leaders of the social media company's consumer products division told staff in an internal meeting on Tuesday that was heard by Reuters.

Twitter is targeting growth of 13 million monetizable daily active users, or users who see advertising, this quarter, according to the meeting.

Although Twitter added 20 million users in the second quarter of 2020 at the height of the pandemic when compared to the previous quarter, the 13 million target is the highest goal the team has ever set, leaders told staff.

Detailing progress, executives said the company was currently at 8.5 million, which they said was one of the best growth quarters to date.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
