Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

"I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on journalist accounts but we applied the policy equally to journalists and non-journalist accounts today," said Ella Irwin, head of trust and safety, in an email to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Sheila Dang