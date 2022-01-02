Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Twitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

01/02/2022 | 12:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: News conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19.

Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene's account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets "misleading."

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene, a Republican, said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding that social media platforms "can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth."

The official representative account of Greene, @ReptMTG, remains active on Twitter.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru and Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
