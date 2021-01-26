Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation

01/26/2021 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, stands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has permanently suspended the account of My Pillow chief Mike Lindell for repeated violations of the company's policy on election misinformation, the social media firm said late on Monday.

Lindell, a devout supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, financed post-election protest movements in a bid to overturn the election win of President Joe Biden.

Lindell used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers before being suspended, and the company's account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

Courts have rejected such baseless claims, even as Trump and his supporters continued to falsely allege there being voter fraud.

Lindell repeatedly violated the company's civic integrity policy, due to which he was suspended, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Twitter had permanently suspended Trump from its platform earlier this month.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the My Pillow company, Lindell's political commentary and advertisements are a regular fixture on conservative media.

A self-described former cocaine addict and alcoholic who says he found sobriety through Christianity, Lindell helped sponsor a two-week March for Trump bus tour that ended in Washington on Dec. 14 and spoke at five stops.

He told Reuters a fortnight ago that he did not help finance subsequent trips to promote the Jan. 6 rally that devolved into riots as supporters of Trump stormed through the U.S. Capitol. []

But the Capitol riots that left five people dead, did not change his views on contesting the election.

"I'm never letting the fraud go," Lindell told Reuters then.

My Pillow did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on Twitter's suspension of Lindell's account.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Bhargav Acharya


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aUK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016
RE
02:30aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIS : Government's arrangement for paddy purchasing during the coming Maha Season commence from Tomorrow.
PU
02:29aTanzania's economy to grow 6% this year, central bank says
RE
02:29aCOVID : Uk vaccine minister zahawi says schools will be the first thing to reopen
RE
02:28aTwitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation
RE
02:26aRussia lifts travel bans for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar
PU
02:26aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Work on the new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry
PU
02:26aUK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016
RE
02:25aCOVID : Uk vaccine minister zahawi says we need to work together rather than use policies of vaccine nationalism
RE
02:25aCOVID : Uk vaccine minister zahawi says moderna confident of delivering vaccines in spring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3APPLE INC. : Investor payouts and job cuts jar with U.S. companies' social pledge
4UBS reaps rich rewards from pandemic trading frenzy
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Luxury cars fuel Hyundai fourth-quarter profit; sees jump in 2021 China, North Americ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ