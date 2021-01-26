Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has permanently
suspended the account of My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell
for repeated violations of the company's policy on election
misinformation, the social media firm said.
Lindell, a devout supporter of former U.S. President Donald
Trump, in a phone interview with Reuters on Tuesday pushed back
at Twitter's reasons for the suspension, saying Twitter is
"trying to destroy Mike Lindell - my reputation and my
integrity."
Twitter had permanently suspended Trump from its platform
earlier this month.
Lindell used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly
half a million followers, and the My Pillow company's account to
spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the
Nov. 3 election in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican
Trump.
Lindell was suspended for repeatedly violating the company's
civic integrity policy, Twitter said in a statement late on
Monday. It is not clear which of Lindell’s tweets led to the
ban.
Lindell's political commentary and advertisements are a
regular fixture on conservative media.
A self-described former cocaine addict and alcoholic who
says he found sobriety through Christianity, Lindell helped
sponsor a two-week March for Trump bus tour that ended in
Washington on Dec. 14 and spoke at five stops.
He said a fortnight ago that he did not help finance
subsequent trips to promote the Jan. 6 rally that devolved into
riots as supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while
lawmakers were certifying the election results.
But the Capitol riots that left five people dead, did not
change his views on contesting the election.
"I'm never letting the fraud go," Lindell told Reuters then.
In Tuesday's phone interview, Lindell offered his own
explanation for why Twitter blocked him.
“You’ve got to realize that they didn’t take my Twitter down
because I backed Donald Trump,” Lindell said. “They took it down
because they don’t want the Dominion (Voting Systems) machine
fraud out there."
The New York Times reported last week that Dominion has
threatened to sue Lindell over his unsubstantiated claims of
fraud involving its machines.
Lindell also said on Tuesday that Twitter removed his
account after he posted a positive description of him written by
an employee. "So now an article goes up about who I really am
from a real person. And they wipe my Twitter out forever."
