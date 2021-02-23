Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Twitter said on
Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to
Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform
manipulation policies.
The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating
from Iran for various violations of its policies.
Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for
amplifying narratives that undermined faith in NATO and targeted
the United States and the European Union. It also said 35
accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they
had been created to target Azerbaijan.
"The 373 associated accounts across the four networks were
permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our
platform manipulation policies," the company said in a blog
post.
