(Reuters) - Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has begun her role at the social media company, she tweeted late on Monday.

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief of NBCUniversal, has logged her first day in the new role, about a month after Twitter-owner Elon Musk named her as the new Twitter CEO.

"It happened -- first day in the books!," she tweeted.

