Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

07/01/2021 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc's website was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.

Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aInsurance tech startup bolttech raises $180 million, valued at over $1 billion
RE
01:03aChina signals likely rise in household electricity prices
RE
01:02aCrypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
RE
01:00aIndia's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis
RE
01:00aCzech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik raises $100 million
RE
01:00aBrazil's lower-sulphur fuel oil outsells LatAm peers in Asia
RE
01:00aCzech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik raises $100 million
RE
01:00aU.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
RE
12:59aJapan's sales tax revenue exceeds Y20 trln for 1st time -document
RE
12:54aTwitter's website back up after being down for several users
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : to realign strategy this year, chairman says
5Micron sales beat expectations as chip supplies remain tight, prices high

HOT NEWS