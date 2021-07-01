Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.

Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

