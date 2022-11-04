Twitter says 50% of staff laid off, moves to reassure on content moderation

Nov 4 (Reuters) -
Twitter has laid off 50% of its employees, the company's
head of safety and integrity said on Friday in a tweet, while
saying that the social media platform's content moderation
capabilities remained in place.
The tweet by safety and integrity head Yoel Roth moved
to reassure users and advertisers following the company's
takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.
Roth said 15% of Twitter's employees on the trust and
safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of
misinformation and harmful content, were laid off. Company-wide,
the
layoffs affected 50%
of employees, he added, which was the first confirmation
from Twitter about the size of the layoffs.
With the U.S. midterm election just days away, Roth said
combating harmful misinformation remained a top priority.
"Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment
to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged," Musk
tweeted shortly after Roth's own tweet.
Earlier on Friday, Musk said Twitter had experienced "a
massive drop in revenue," due to civil rights groups who raised
concerns about how the layoffs would affect moderation, and
pressured top advertisers to pull their ad spending.
Major brands like General Mills and General
Motors have said they have stopped advertising on
Twitter.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)