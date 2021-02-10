Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on
Tuesday it believes orders by the Indian government to take down
accounts are inconsistent with local law and that for some
accounts, it would not agree to an outright ban and would
instead restrict access within India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked Twitter
to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts it says accuse
the administration of trying to wipe out farmers. Some accounts,
the government said, are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or are
operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement.
While Twitter has taken a range of actions, including
permanent suspensions, against more than 500 accounts which were
part of the government order, not all accounts have been
blocked, the social media firm said in a blog post.
"These accounts continue to be available outside of India,"
Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we
have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."
