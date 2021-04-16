Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Twitter says services down for some users

04/16/2021 | 09:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

April 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com https://bit.ly/32kw88j.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aHuawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
RE
01:58aFebruary's cold weather shut more U.S. refinery capacity than Hurricane Harvey
RE
12:03aThailand expects no broad economic impact after U.S. keeps it on currency watch list
RE
04/16U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators
RE
04/16INDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING : At Least Eight Dead at FedEx Facility -- 11th Update
DJ
04/16Twitter says services down for some users
RE
04/16TESLA  : ARK buys another $64 million in Coinbase shares, sells $99.5 million of Tesla shares
RE
04/16INDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING  : At Least Eight Dead at FedEx Facility -- 10th Update
DJ
04/16Brazil needs $10 bln a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says
RE
04/16ELON MUSK : 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion moon lander contract
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : ARK buys another $64 million in Coinbase shares, sells $99.5 million of Tesla shares
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings
3Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
4GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ