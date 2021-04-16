Twitter says services down for some users

April 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said late on
Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after
thousands of users reported problems with the platform.
"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on
fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the
company said in a tweet.
Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media
platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website
Downdetector.com https://bit.ly/32kw88j.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from
a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its
platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of
users.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln
Feast and Leslie Adler)