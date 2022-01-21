Log in
Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company

01/21/2022 | 11:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday its head of security is no longer at the company and its chief information security officer will depart in the coming weeks.

The shakeup comes after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive in November, handing the reins to top deputy Parag Agrawal, who has since reorganized the leadership structure of the social media company.

Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary.

Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge," was appointed head of security in 2020 after Twitter suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to tweet from verified accounts for public figures including billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The New York Times first reported Zatko's departure and Rinki Sethi's upcoming departure as CISO earlier on Friday. Zatko and Sethi could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS