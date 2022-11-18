Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Twitter should convey how it is protecting Americans' online data: White House official

11/18/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Twitter corporate headquarters building in San Francisco, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House official said Friday that "this administration believes every company - including social media companies - should take all necessary steps to protect the safety of Americans' online data."

"Twitter should speak to how they are ensuring that happens," the official said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Caitlin Webber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pEcuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling
RE
05:41pFormer U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening
RE
05:40pWith Black Friday ahead, investors look to U.S. consumer stocks
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 99.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.39% to $1.0326 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.13% to 140.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBritish foreign minister to admonish Iran on Middle East trip
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 0.73% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.26% to $1208.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS