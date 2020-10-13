Twitter suspends accounts claiming to be Black Trump supporters over spam, manipulation

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it
had suspended a number of accounts that claimed to be owned by
Black supporters of President Donald Trump and his re-election
campaign, saying the accounts broke its rules on spam and
platform manipulation.
"Our teams are working diligently to investigate this
activity and will take action in line with the Twitter Rules if
Tweets are found to be in violation," a spokeswoman for the
social media company said.
A review by Reuters of some of the suspended accounts showed
they often used images of real people that did not match their
names and posted identical language in their messages, including
the phrase: "YES IM BLACK AND IM VOTING FOR TRUMP!!!"
The accounts sometimes claimed to be owned by military
veterans or members of law enforcement.
Darren Linvill, a social media disinformation researcher at
Clemson University who said he had been tracking the accounts
since Saturday, found more than two dozen accounts that
collectively had 265,000 retweets or Twitter mentions. He said
the accounts ranged in size but some had attracted tens of
thousands of followers.
Twitter declined to specify the number of accounts suspended
or to comment beyond its statement.
Twitter’s policy against platform manipulation and spam
prohibits coordination among accounts to artificially influence
conversation, including the use of multiple or fake accounts.
Linvill said some of the accounts used photos of Black
American men that had appeared in news articles. Some used
identical images of Trump as their header image.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment on the investigation, which was first
reported by the Washington Post.
Linvill told Reuters that most of the accounts were created
in 2017, but had become more active in the past two months. He
said all the accounts he had been tracking in the group had now
been suspended by Twitter, but the damage had already been done.
"It doesn't matter if Twitter's shutting you down in four
days, they've already had their impact," Linvill said.
Twitter declined to answer Reuters' questions about the
origin of the accounts.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Elizabeth Culliford and Christopher
Bing; Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)