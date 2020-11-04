Twitter suspends fake Associated Press accounts that made bogus U.S. election calls

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on
Wednesday it permanently suspended several accounts falsely
claiming to be tied to the Associated Press after they posted
unverified U.S. election results.
According to screenshots circulating online and a review of
the accounts in question, four accounts were disabled after
making calls on the results of an undeclared swing state in the
presidential election that the news agency had not made.
Twitter later confirmed the accounts were permanently suspended
for violating its policy on impersonation.
The AP is closely watched for its authoritative take on
U.S. electoral contests.
"These are bogus accounts not affiliated with AP," the AP
said in a statement.
The director of the Department of Homeland Security's
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher
Krebs, said on Twitter that "we're seeing reports of fake media
accounts calling a state - don't fall for it!"
(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
David Gregorio)