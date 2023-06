Twitter taps former NBCUniversal executive for business operations role -WSJ

(Reuters) - Incoming Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino has tapped former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch to take on a senior business operations role at the social media platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)