Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March

12/15/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015, due to declining usage over the past couple of years and high supporting costs.

The mobile app has been in "an unsustainable maintenance-mode state" for a while, Twitter said in a blog post https://periscope.medium.com/farewell-periscope-164db2742b7c.

Most of Periscope's core capabilities have been integrated into Twitter and the company plans to remove it from app stores by March 2021.

Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will stay on as replays and users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pUK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime - FT
RE
04:27pStocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises
RE
04:25pNasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
RE
04:22pSaudi Arabia says oil market fluctuation remains a major challenge for economy
RE
04:15pTwitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March
RE
04:15pBELMONT RESOURCES : Arranges $555,000 In Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
04:07pTSX rises 0.62% to 17,494.63
RE
03:57pMexico central bank says willing to work with Congress over divisive new cash law
RE
03:57pMexico's central bank says willing to collaborate with congress over controversial new cash law within framework of the bank's autonomy
RE
03:56pSaudi Arabia has no immediate plan to increase taxes -finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'
3ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
4BOC AVIATION LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, calls for d..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ