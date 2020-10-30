Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Twitter said on
Friday it had changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted
a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post.
The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social
media platform said. It had blocked the newspaper's account on
Oct. 14 after it published articles about Democratic
presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, which Twitter said
violated its hacked materials policy.
Earlier this week, Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey
drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who accused the company of
selective censorship against conservatives.
The New York Post tweeted a picture featuring Twitter's bird
logo flying out of a cage, with the caption "Twitter backs down,
finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban."
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose in Washington,
Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)