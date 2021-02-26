Two AISC Structural Stainless Steel Standards Available for Public Review

February 26, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - The current drafts of the 2021 AISC Specification for Structural Stainless Steel Buildings(AISC 370-21) and 2021 AISC Code of Standard Practice for Structural Stainless Steel Buildings(AISC 313-21) are available for public review from February 26, 2021, until April 12, 2021.

Both are new standards. AISC expects that they'll be available in final form on the AISC website by the end of 2021.

The standards and the corresponding review forms are available for download on the AISC website at aisc.org/publicreview. Copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge) by e-mailing Rachel Jordan at jordan@aisc.org. Please submit comments using the forms provided online to Cynthia Duncan, AISC's director of engineering (duncan@aisc.org), by April 12, 2021, for consideration.