Two AISC Structural Stainless Steel Standards Available for Public Review

02/26/2021 | 07:18am EST
February 26, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - The current drafts of the 2021 AISC Specification for Structural Stainless Steel Buildings(AISC 370-21) and 2021 AISC Code of Standard Practice for Structural Stainless Steel Buildings(AISC 313-21) are available for public review from February 26, 2021, until April 12, 2021.

Both are new standards. AISC expects that they'll be available in final form on the AISC website by the end of 2021.

The standards and the corresponding review forms are available for download on the AISC website at aisc.org/publicreview. Copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge) by e-mailing Rachel Jordan at jordan@aisc.org. Please submit comments using the forms provided online to Cynthia Duncan, AISC's director of engineering (duncan@aisc.org), by April 12, 2021, for consideration.

###

For more information contact:

Dani Friedland
Director of Marketing Communications
312.670.5439
friedland@aisc.org

American Institute of Steel Construction

The American Institute of Steel Construction, headquartered in Chicago, is a non-partisan, not-for-profit technical institute and trade association established in 1921 to serve the structural steel design community and construction industry. AISC's mission is to make structural steel the material of choice by being the leader in structural steel-related technical and market-building activities, including specification and code development, research, education, technical assistance, quality certification, standardization, market development, and advocacy. AISC has a long tradition of service to the steel construction industry of providing timely and reliable information.

130 E. Randolph St, Suite 2000
Chicago IL 60601
312.670.2401
www.aisc.org

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
