  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Two Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail

06/19/2021 | 12:57am EDT
HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday, in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub.

Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on charges of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."

Judge Victor So denied them bail.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alun John and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
