Two Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong
pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national
security law, were denied bail on Saturday, in a case that has
drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media
freedoms in the financial hub.
Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung
Kim-hung, 59, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on
charges of "collusion with a foreign country or with external
elements to endanger national security."
Judge Victor So denied them bail.
(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Alun John and William Mallard)