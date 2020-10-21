Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Bit Circus Launches REMOTE: A Customizable, Play-From-Home Game Show, Hosted Live For Groups Of All Sizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:02am EDT

REMOTE Reunites Teams across the Globe with Live, Interactive Entertainment

Two Bit Circus has been entertaining guests online and in-person for over a decade. Today, the company launched REMOTE, a live, online game show made to help teams overcome the challenges of remote work with remote play. Great for groups of any size, the new and customizable play-from-home experiences help teams reconnect through friendly competition, comedy and world-class entertainment.

“It’s not just you, people in all lines of work are feeling burnt out on video calls and the monotony of staying home,” said Brent Bushnell, CEO and Roustabout of Two Bit Circus. “While we can’t yet bring people back together in-person, we wanted to provide another way for groups to have fun and connect over live, interactive entertainment.”

Two Bit Circus REMOTE experiences include a mashup of classic TV game shows, with a splash of bar trivia and the magic of the Internet. Each show is hosted over live video by an engaging Two Bit Circus host, who’s accompanied in the group chat by their robot sidekick, GameShowBot3000. Participants play in their web browsers from the comfort of their homes: competing in challenges, answering trivia questions, and egging each other on via text chat. Players who aren’t tired of being on camera can opt-in as panelists, joining the host on the live-stream to engage in a variety of challenges.

Organizers can choose from several pre-scripted REMOTE shows or customize the content with topics and questions suited to their team’s unique culture.

“Although Zoom Happy Hours can be fun, sometimes people just want to be entertained,” said Eric Gradman, CTO and Mad Inventor of Two Bit Circus. “Game shows hosted by real performers do that perfectly, and now your team can be the private studio audience. It’s a lot better than the never-ending season of Hollywood Squares we’re all starring in.”

With a built-in live chat, real-time scoring and leaderboard features, REMOTE is perfect for team building and celebrating corporate milestones while working from home. Two Bit Circus offers show themes for the upcoming holiday season, when people will miss in-person interaction even more acutely. No matter the team size and no matter the geographic distance, Two Bit Circus REMOTE is a great way to add some levity to the workplace and help people connect.

Two Bit Circus’ Micro-Amusement park in Los Angeles awaits reopening, but the team continues their mission of bringing people together to play, now online. Having transitioned some of its existing in-person event customers to the REMOTE platform, Two Bit Circus’ pivot to a digital experience is an example of how location-based entertainment companies can successfully adopt a digital strategy.

The new offering has already been well received by corporations large and small. Blooloop closed out their latest conference with a REMOTE show, hosting players across 15 different countries. Students from USC loved that they got to meet each other and play together from across the globe, while Hasbro employees were buzzing about the fun event.

To find out more about Two Bit Circus REMOTE, or book your show today, visit: https://twobitcircus.com/events/

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Demand for Electronic Solutions and Strong Origination Volumes Drive Record Registrations on the MERSÂ® eRegistry
AQ
11:19aCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : to Participate in the 8th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°
AQ
11:18aPennyMac Live on Ellie Mae's Next Generation Digital Lending Platform for Correspondent Business Less Than One Year After Announcing Expanded Partnership | Ellie Mae
AQ
11:17aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : September Ellie Mae Origination Insight Report Data Shows Interest Rates Drop to New Historic Lows; Refinances Continue to Gain Traction
AQ
11:16aEU negotiators expect to resume trade talks with UK, EU sources say
RE
11:16aSEIKO EPSON : Aila and Touch Dynamic team with Epson on self-checkout kiosks with receipt printers
AQ
11:16aSAS : announces outcome of the rights issue
AQ
11:16aSAS : announces outcome of the rights issue
AQ
11:16aONELEGACY : Foundation Joins Ava's Heart in Supporting ‘It's Just ONE' Campaign to Assist Organ Transplant Patients and Donor Families
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson tops forecast on margin gains and 5G in China
5GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group