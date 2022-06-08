Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court -Russian news agency

06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine could face the death penalty after pleading guilty in a court of one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Video published by RIA showed Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage with white bars.

RIA said Pinner and Saadoun had pleaded guilty to actions aimed at the violent seizure of power.

The video appeared to show Aslin pleading guilty to a lesser charge involving weapons and explosives. He was seen standing in the cage and leafing through a sheaf of legal documents as the charge was translated to him.

The news agency quoted prosecutors as saying the combined charges could mean the death penalty for all three.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment late on Wednesday.

Saadoun was arrested in April. No comment was immediately available from the Moroccan foreign ministry on his case.

The trial is taking place in the Donetsk People's Republic, one of two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine which Russia says it is fighting to "liberate" from Ukrainian forces.

Three days before launching its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia recognised them as independent states in a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

Aslin and Pinner were captured in April while fighting on the Ukrainian side. They were later shown on Russian TV asking to be freed in exchange for a Ukrainian ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who had been detained by Ukrainian authorities.

Russia said at the time they were being fed, watered and given necessary help.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pEgypt extends ban on staples including wheat, flour and corn for three more months -document
RE
02:32pTwo Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court -Russian news agency
RE
02:28pChile's Codelco stops smelter for maintenance after environmental incident
RE
02:26pTurkey's lira, bonds extend decline on inflation, rate cut concerns
RE
02:25pU.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas
RE
02:24pCFTC eyes potential oversight of cryptocurrencies, carbon trading - commissioner
RE
02:17pLockheed expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024
RE
02:16pU.S. senator to convene classified briefing on semiconductors amid chip shortage - sources
RE
02:13pU.S. asks whether China, Russia's North Korea vetoes are putting ties over world security
RE
02:08pWorld Bank to fund $900 million development projects in east Congo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AMD, Exxon, Target, Home Depot...
2BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
3European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
4Royal Vopak: Capital Markets Update
5Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - IMC S.A.: Convening notice to..

HOT NEWS