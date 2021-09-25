Two Canadian detained by China for more than 1000 days return home -local media

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The two Canadians who were
detained by Beijing for more than 1000 days returned home on
Saturday, local media reported, where Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau received them.
Footage from TV channel CTV showed Trudeau welcoming
businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig
when they arrived in the western Canadian city of Calgary.
The Prime Minister's Office did not offer an immediate
comment.
Late on Friday, Trudeau told reporters the two Canadians had
left Chinese airspace, shortly after Huawei Chief Financial
Officer Meng Wanzhou flew out of Canada after reaching an
agreement with U.S. prosecutors, ending her extradition hearing.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)