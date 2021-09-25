Log in
Two Canadian detained by China for more than 1000 days return home -local media

09/25/2021 | 09:14am EDT
TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The two Canadians who were detained by Beijing for more than 1000 days returned home on Saturday, local media reported, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received them.

Footage from TV channel CTV showed Trudeau welcoming businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig when they arrived in the western Canadian city of Calgary.

The Prime Minister's Office did not offer an immediate comment.

Late on Friday, Trudeau told reporters the two Canadians had left Chinese airspace, shortly after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew out of Canada after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors, ending her extradition hearing.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
