Two Colombia central bank policymakers urged rate cut amid uncertainty -minutes

BOGOTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Two members of Colombia's central
bank board argued for a rate cut of 25 basis points at the
board's meeting last week, minutes showed on Monday, amid
concerns over new coronavirus restrictions and their effect on
economic recovery.
The seven member central bank board has held the benchmark
interest rate at 1.75% for four consecutive months. The January
decision to leave the rate unchanged was backed by the other
five policymakers.
Those who voted for the rate hold want the board to focus on
keeping inflation in check, the minutes published on Monday
showed.
Consumer price growth ended last year at a low 1.61%, but is
expected to rise from the second quarter, finishing 2021 at
2.7%, a figure much closer to the bank's long-term 3% target.
The minority group said low inflation allows for more
support for economic recovery.
"They highlighted inflation data is at historical lows and a
lower inflation rate is anticipated on the policy horizon, which
opens a space to support the recovery of the economy with a more
expansive policy," the minutes said.
The two board members "noted their concern" about Colombia's
second peak of coronavirus cases "and its possible effects,
along with closures and restrictions, on economic activity," the
minutes added.
Local governments in large cities recently put in place
shopping restrictions and curfews as cases soared after the
Christmas holidays and intensive care unit occupancy exceeded
90%.
The Andean country has recorded more than 2.1 million
confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 54,000 deaths, despite
five months of national lockdown in 2020.
The central bank is expected to publish its quarterly
economic report later on Monday.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra; editing
by Richard Pullin)