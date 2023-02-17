Two Fed Officials Saw Case for Bigger Rate Hike This Month; U.S. Consumers Show Resilience

Two Fed Officials Saw Case for Bigger Rate Hike at Last Meeting; U.S. Consumers Show Resilience By James Christie

Good day. Two Federal Reserve officials said they would have supported raising interest rates by a half percentage point at the central bank's meeting earlier this month given the strength of economic demand and inflation. "I saw a compelling economic case for keeping the pace at 50 [basis points] at that meeting," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he would have favored a half-point rate increase as he wants to move as quickly as possible to raise rates to just below 5.5%. The central bank on Feb. 1 voted to raise its benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 4.5% and 4.75%.

The Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed's James Bullard both said they see the need to get the U.S. central bank's benchmark interest rate to above 5% . "I don't see much merit in delaying our approach to that level," Mr. Bullard said, specifying that he would like to see the rate just below 5.5%. At a separate event, Ms. Mester said: "As we showed, when the economy calls for it, we can move faster. And we can do bigger [increases] at any particular meeting."

U.S. Households Lift Economy After Being Stung by Climbing Prices

Slowing inflation, pay raises, cost-of-living adjustments for retirees and state tax cuts have lined up to lift consumer purchasing power, fortifying spending and economic growth at a time when many were predicting a recession.

U.S. Economy Report Shows Producer Prices Rose, Pointing to Persistent Inflation

U.S. supplier prices rose 6% in January from a year earlier, a sign of stubborn inflation , and the producer-price index increased 0.7% in January from the prior month, compared with a revised 0.2% drop in December.

Jobless Claims Remained Nearly Steady Last Week

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, decreased by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 194,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, a sign of continued tightness in the labor market.

Key Developments Around the World Bank of Canada: Won't Be Complacent in Quest for 2% Inflation

A senior Bank of Canada official said the central bank is committed to returning inflation to its 2% target, and vowed not to be complacent amid signs of a deceleration in pricing pressures. The central bank's "resolve-and people's awareness of it-will help Canada's economy reach the target faster and with less pain than if the bank is half-hearted and lets up too soon," Paul Beaudry, a Bank of Canada deputy governor, said. "Even if inflation has declined lately, we can't take our eyes off it too soon and let it remain significantly above target for too long." Earlier Thursday, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem appeared before lawmakers at a parliamentary committee and said that if economic activity evolves in line with its latest outlook, "we shouldn't need to raise rates further."

Sterling Falls After BOE's Pill Signals Slowdown in Rate Rises

Sterling fell after Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill suggested the central bank could slow the pace of interest-rate rises. Mr. Pill said there's a risk of excessive monetary policy tightening if the pace of rate rises over the past few months is maintained. (Dow Jones Newswires)

Ukraine War to Take Sharp Economic Toll in Eastern Europe

Russia's war in Ukraine will cause a sharp slowdown in economic growth across Eastern Europe this year, deterring foreign investment and lifting borrowing costs, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development warns.

Moldova Gets New Pro-Western Premier Amid Russian Pressure Earthquakes Weigh on Turkey's Already Struggling Economy

The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria last week are heaping new stresses on the Turkish economy, posing a challenge for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is facing an election this year.

Financial Regulation Roundup Fugitive Stablecoin Founder Do Kwon Accused of Securities Fraud

The founder of failed cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and Luna and his company misled U.S. investors who purchased billions of dollars of the digital assets, said the Securities and Exchange Commission, which filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Do Kwon and Singapore-based Terraform Labs Pte. in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Seeks Tougher Bail Restrictions for Sam Bankman-Fried

A federal judge voiced growing discomfort with Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, ordering prosecutors and the defense to hammer out appropriately tough restrictions on the FTX founder's access to electronic devices as he awaits trial on fraud charges.

Bitcoin's Future Depends on Six Mysterious Coders

Andrew Chow is one of only six people in the world who can write changes into the software that underpins bitcoin. Their role is critical to cryptocurrency, yet is largely unknown to the millions who own it.

Crypto Layoffs and Bankruptcies in 2023: Here's the List to Watch Lack of Crypto Audit Regulation Raises Questions About PCAOB Authority

U.S. Forced Labor Crackdown Is Tough, But Opaque

The U.S. has mounted an aggressive crackdown on imports over concerns about Chinese forced labor, but the campaign is an opaque one, with little detailed data on which companies or sectors are being targeted.

Research BOE's Rate Rise in March Might Be Its Last

The Bank of England is likely to deliver one more interest rate increase of 25 basis points in March before ending policy tightening, UBS Global Wealth Management says. The larger-than-expected fall in January U.K. inflation is a "welcome development" for the BOE, UBS economist Anna Titareva writes in a note. "However, we think that in order to significantly ease concerns about inflation persistence, the Monetary Policy Committee would need to see signs of easing in services inflation beyond seasonal items (travel and recreation) which was anticipated by the MPC." Meanwhile, the latest employment data showed wage growth accelerated and the BOE sees significant upside risks to the inflation outlook, so it should lift rates once more in March, Ms. Titareva says.

Inflation in Canada Expected to Cool, but Outlook Is Murky

Scotiabank forecasts a gradual decline in Canadian inflation supported by improving supply constraints, falling oil prices and expected Canadian and U.S. economic slowdowns, but the bank's Jean-Francois Perrault and Rene Lalonde say there is considerable uncertainty about the outlook. A solid 2023 wage-growth forecast limits the pace at which inflation falls, likely leading to around 4% inflation this year and a return to the Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target in 2024. Yet there are upside risks in current excess demand and a possible deterioration in supply constraints over the next two years, and downside risks should there be a faster effect on inflation from supply improvements and the slowdown turning into a 1990/91-type recession. Though some scenarios are seen as extreme, they say that implies upper and lower bands for average inflation this year of 3.3% and 4.5%.

Commentary When U.S.-China Relations Go 'Pop'

U.S.-China relations, as complex as they have been, used to be largely governed by the law of common interests, but now Murphy's Law, or whenever something can go wrong, it will, is driving events, Nathaniel Taplin writes.

Basis Points Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for a second straight week, notching their largest gains in four months . The average rate on the standard 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.32%, according to a survey of lenders released Thursday by mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac. The increase from 6.12% a week ago was the largest since mid-October, when rates rose a quarter-percentage point. Rates were just under 4% a year ago. Global trade flows steadied in December after five straight months of decline, and exports and imports of goods are expected to be subdued this year. An early indicator of trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal points to a 0.1% rise on month in December, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries. (Dow Jones Newswires) Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area lost more momentum in February, contracting at its steepest pace in almost three years, according to a survey from the Philadelphia Fed. The index for current general activity of the bank's Business Outlook Survey decreased from minus 8.9 in January to minus 24.3, the sixth consecutive negative reading in as many months and the lowest reading since May 2020. (DJN) U.K. retail sales increased on month in January after contracting at the year-end. Retail sales volumes rose 0.5% in January from the previous month, beating the 0.2% rise expected from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. (DJN) Total property losses from Turkey's recent earthquakes are expected to be close to $20 billion, while insured losses are estimated to be $2.4 billion, said risk modeler Karen Clark & Co. The loss figures don't include losses in Syria. (DJN) Feedback Loop

