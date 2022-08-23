Log in
News: Latest News
Two Fed bank boards wanted 100-basis-point discount rate rise in July

08/23/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - The boards of directors of the Minneapolis and St. Louis Federal Reserve banks voted in mid-July for a full-percentage-point increase in the rate charged to commercial banks for emergency loans, minutes of their discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday.

Directors on the Kansas City Fed's board voted for a half-percentage-point rate increase, the meeting showed.

The recommendations from all three banks were overruled when Fed policymakers at their July 26-27 policy meeting opted for a 75-basis-point increase to the benchmark policy rate. The Fed's nine other regional bank boards had already backed a 75-basis-point increase in the discount rate.

The split among the Fed banks over the proper setting of the discount rate - which is different from but moves in tandem with the rate set by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee - suggests increasing discord over how steep the U.S. central bank's rate path should ultimately be.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.72% 0.69262 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.50% 1.18228 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.69% 0.771 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 0.99664 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012531 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.62% 0.62118 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
HOT NEWS