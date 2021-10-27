Two Fintech Startups Are Changing the Face of Travel Insurance

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplePin, a leading cloud-based digital payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce today its partnership with Insured Nomads, a global InsureTech provider for travel and health insurance to individuals and groups, poised to change the travel insurance industry.

Insured Nomads' platform supplies customization opportunities for globetrotters that legacy companies simply cannot match, providing ease of coverage and unparalleled peace of mind. To improve their customer experience, Insured Nomads examined their payment acceptance process and realized their existing provider didn't meet the needs of the present-day consumer.

"We were impressed with SimplePin's adaptive payments solution, it allows us to remain agile and evolutionary with new integrations. It's clear they are in alignment with the current state of tech and what the industry desires as a user experience," says Brett M. Estep, EVP & COO at Insured Nomads. "Consumers deserve the freedom to purchase policies the same way they currently purchase most things, conveniently."

"We are thrilled to partner with Insured Nomads and their efforts to deliver smart solutions for remote workers across the globe," said Metod Topolnik, SimplePin CEO. "This is a great example of how leading InsureTech's can enhance their platform with SimplePin's intelligent payments solution."

About Insured Nomads:

Insured Nomads provides travel and health insurance for individuals and groups with a smart solution - giving globetrotters unparalleled peace of mind - with safety and security right at your fingertips. An InsurTech platform with FinTech elements, supplies customization opportunities that legacy companies cannot match.

We're providing complete protection for remote workers at a time when travel has fully re-opened throughout the globe. Uniquely suited to meet the needs of a post-pandemic world with a fully integrated "Covid Dashboard" for every country, as well as the "Nomads Community," integration - connecting like-minded remote workers and travelers - reducing the emotional burden of living or working outside of the U.S.; Insured Nomads is changing the way we live, work and travel.

About SimplePin:

SimplePin is focused on making financial operations seamless through our intelligent platform. We build new standards in payment software, create developer-friendly APIs that connect to existing systems and deliver convenient client experiences.

Our digital payment experience removes friction for customers and internal staff, deeply integrating to client system(s) enabling real-time posting of transactions, activities and receipts, automating clients' receivables processes, drastically reducing labor and overall costs. SimplePin offers a breadth of options for customers to pay their insurance premiums, immediately validating accounts, availability of funds and reducing errors or NSFs.

For more details on SimplePin or to book a demo, please visit www.SimplePin.com.

